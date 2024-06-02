Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.76. 6,511,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $75.82. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,322 shares of company stock valued at $607,376. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

