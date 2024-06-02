ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (HYHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3646 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Performance
BATS:HYHG traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $64.56. 11,211 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average is $63.42. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $70.22.
About ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What are earnings reports?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.