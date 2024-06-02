ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (HYHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3646 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYHG traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $64.56. 11,211 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average is $63.42. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $70.22.

About ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

