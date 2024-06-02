ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 2,652,442 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,773% compared to the typical daily volume of 141,602 call options.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $27.28 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,154,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,695,000 after buying an additional 12,081,007 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,213,000. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,295,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,700,000 after buying an additional 208,988 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 906,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after buying an additional 309,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,996,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.