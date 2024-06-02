Popcat (SOL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $33.13 Million (POPCAT)

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Popcat (SOL) has a market capitalization of $407.70 million and approximately $33.13 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Popcat (SOL) token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Popcat (SOL) has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Popcat (SOL) Profile

Popcat (SOL)’s launch date was December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.39420498 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $24,523,608.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

