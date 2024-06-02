Polen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 615.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 1.8 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.82. 273,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,762. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.53. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.81 and a twelve month high of $188.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day moving average of $159.96.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

