Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,661. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.46 and a 1-year high of $297.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.46. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.47%.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

