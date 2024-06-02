Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,475 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $710,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,262,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $110,719,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,323,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,431. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $357.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.28 and a 200-day moving average of $327.41. The firm has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

