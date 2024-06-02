PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,614 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,779,000 after purchasing an additional 68,951 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 7.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,032,000 after purchasing an additional 69,485 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 11,553.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 510,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,120,000 after purchasing an additional 505,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 381,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.67. The company had a trading volume of 195,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,180. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.67. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average of $97.35.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.32 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

