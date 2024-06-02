PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFXNZ remained flat at $22.17 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

medley capital corp (mcc) is a financial services company located in 375 park ave, new york, new york, united states.

