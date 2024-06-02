Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 304.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Pharming Group Trading Up 2.5 %

PHAR opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $616.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.19 and a beta of 0.20. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $16.71.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. On average, analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

