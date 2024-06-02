Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 304.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Pharming Group Trading Up 2.5 %
PHAR opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $616.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.19 and a beta of 0.20. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $16.71.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.43 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. On average, analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.
