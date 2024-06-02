PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (PSDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (BATS:PSDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2301 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PSDM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. 1,952 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56.

About PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF

The PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (PSDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. PDSM is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of fixed income instruments with any credit rating, duration, and maturity, while targeting a weighted average maturity of less than or equal to five years.

