PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (PSDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (BATS:PSDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2301 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:PSDM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. 1,952 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56.
About PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.