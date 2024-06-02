PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:PSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3899 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.38.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Price Performance
PSH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.38. 9,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $50.80.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Short Duration High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.