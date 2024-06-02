PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the April 30th total of 4,720,000 shares. Currently, 18.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 369,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.
PetMed Express Trading Up 5.2 %
PETS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 257,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,177. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. PetMed Express has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $90.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.73.
PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $65.32 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of PetMed Express
PetMed Express Company Profile
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PetMed Express
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.