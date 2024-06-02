Peterson Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,811 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,335,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,253,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

