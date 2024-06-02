Peterson Financial Group Inc. Invests $265,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IJH stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,406,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598,697. The firm has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

