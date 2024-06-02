Peterson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $228,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 588,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,657 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 90.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 77,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 37,050 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,417. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
