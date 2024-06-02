Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.77

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.77 and traded as high as C$2.12. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$2.12, with a volume of 6,952 shares trading hands.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.00.

About Perseus Mining

(Get Free Report)

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.