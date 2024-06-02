PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Down 20.9% in May

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 23,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PRT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. 24,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.10%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

