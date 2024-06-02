PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $90.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $68.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.59.

PayPal stock opened at $62.99 on Thursday. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1,091.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 61,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 56,371 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in PayPal by 3.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

