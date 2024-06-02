Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,113 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,754,000 after buying an additional 201,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,166,546,000 after purchasing an additional 606,382 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $6,016,878,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,612,000 after purchasing an additional 871,091 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.63. 14,417,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,376,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $134.40 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.