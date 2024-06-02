Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,138,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $817,195,000 after buying an additional 55,749 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,351 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,909,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,401. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.16 and a 200-day moving average of $270.83. The company has a market cap of $498.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

