Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,238 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,982,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,383. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

