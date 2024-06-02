Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 21 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Netflix by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded down $6.04 on Friday, hitting $641.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,071,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,558. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $664.25. The firm has a market cap of $276.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $610.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,051 shares of company stock worth $29,400,780 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

