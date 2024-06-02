Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Purchases New Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 2.3 %

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.04 and a 12-month high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.