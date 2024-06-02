Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $493,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,383 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,165,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the third quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.89. 6,125,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,030. The company has a market cap of $186.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.88. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

