Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $431,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.85. 4,905,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $127.46 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

