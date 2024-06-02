Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned about 8.30% of Global X Southeast Asia ETF worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ASEA remained flat at $14.74 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,241. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.54. Global X Southeast Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85.

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

