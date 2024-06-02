Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Short Interest Update

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 234,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Park Aerospace Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:PKE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. 68,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,916. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. Park Aerospace has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $282.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.48.
Park Aerospace Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace
Park Aerospace Company Profile
Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Park Aerospace
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.