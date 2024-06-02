Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Short Interest Update

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 234,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PKE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. 68,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,916. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. Park Aerospace has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $282.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKE. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Park Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 8.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Park Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

