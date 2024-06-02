Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Shares Acquired by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 472.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,181 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned 0.08% of Pampa Energía worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 37.6% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 672,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,127,000 after acquiring an additional 183,650 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 622,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 55,187 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 219.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 56,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 38,934 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 212,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,984. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. Pampa Energía S.A. has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $3.52. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.61 million. Analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAM shares. HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pampa Energía has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

