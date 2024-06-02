Palo DS Manager LLC Takes $8.59 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Palo DS Manager LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,279 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,585,000. Target accounts for about 7.5% of Palo DS Manager LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 1,592.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Target by 11.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of Target by 3.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 37,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 30.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 36,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.16. 7,500,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,817. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

