Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Receives $26.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara Polsky purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,007.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 171.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.98 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,015.38%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

