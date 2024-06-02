Otter Creek Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $172.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.41 and a 200-day moving average of $148.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $178.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

