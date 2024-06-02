Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Short Interest Update

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,500 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the April 30th total of 234,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. 32,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,142. The stock has a market cap of $279.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORRF

About Orrstown Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.