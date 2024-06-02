ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in May

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,100 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 615,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ORIX Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORXCF remained flat at $21.77 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. ORIX has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $23.27.
About ORIX
