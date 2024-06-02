ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in May

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,100 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 615,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ORIX Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORXCF remained flat at $21.77 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. ORIX has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $23.27.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

