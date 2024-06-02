Orchid Trading 6.7% Higher This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Orchid has a total market cap of $107.72 million and $12.56 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009635 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011643 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,964.88 or 1.00097451 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012145 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00112259 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004043 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000493 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.11466589 USD and is up 5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $14,513,525.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

