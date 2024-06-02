Orchid Trading 10.6% Higher This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $112.00 million and $11.48 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011640 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,711.76 or 0.99997764 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012099 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00114598 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.1086214 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $7,525,042.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

