ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Purchases New Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $5.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $960.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,820. The stock has a market cap of $378.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $936.52 and its 200 day moving average is $860.24.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

