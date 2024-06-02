ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Makes New $915,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.45. 8,152,557 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.30. The firm has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

