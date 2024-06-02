ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Makes New $283,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 549,925 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.18. 1,539,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,236. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.61 and its 200 day moving average is $153.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

