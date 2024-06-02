ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Invests $4.53 Million in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 175,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,000. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF accounts for 2.7% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.23% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGGO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 38,274 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 429,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,844,000 after buying an additional 211,268 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

CGGO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.11. 736,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,144. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $29.62.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

