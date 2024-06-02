ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Invests $227,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,104. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $372.01.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.43.

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

