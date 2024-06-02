ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Invests $202,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,196,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344,890. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.