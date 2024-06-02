ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Invests $2.52 Million in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 1.5% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 239,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 18.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $3,151,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 419.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,032,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,267. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.21. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

