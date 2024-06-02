ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Invests $1.48 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,047 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $546.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,510. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $539.99 and a 200-day moving average of $517.00.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.