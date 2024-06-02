ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 21,650 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 513,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 95,468 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 522,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,293,000 after buying an additional 2,211,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of CGDV stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,804. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

