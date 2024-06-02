Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Orange County Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Orange County Bancorp to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of Orange County Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70. The firm has a market cap of $277.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.28. Orange County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $64.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,619.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,485 shares of company stock valued at $76,046. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

