Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPRT. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of OPRT opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $120.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $250.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 407.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 432,517 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 21,717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 89,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

