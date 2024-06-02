OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.19

Shares of OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.19 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 11.49 ($0.15). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14), with a volume of 830,801 shares traded.

OPG Power Ventures Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £44.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.67, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.19.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

