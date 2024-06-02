Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Open Text accounts for 0.0% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.6% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 11,515,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,144,000 after purchasing an additional 177,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,086,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,019,000 after acquiring an additional 154,240 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 8,661,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,800,000 after acquiring an additional 782,885 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,767,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,345,000 after acquiring an additional 191,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $139,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of Open Text stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.25. 951,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTEX. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on OTEX

Open Text Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.