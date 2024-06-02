Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Short Interest Update

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Omnicell Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $32.59. 315,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,456. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.85, a PEG ratio of 117.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $77.14.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 183,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 78,512 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 186,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Omnicell by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 235,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 42.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 130,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 38,682 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

